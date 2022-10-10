17-yr-old girl dies, several injured as van overturns in Ludhiana

A 17-year-old girl was killed while several others injured on Monday when a van overturned on the Delhi-Amritsar highway near Khanna , around 50 km from here.

According to police, the van was going to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, said police. They belonged to Bilaspur in Uttar Pradesh.

The dead were identified as Simranjit Kaur. She died on the spot because of head injuries.

