Left Menu

Avoid certain roads in central Delhi on Monday evening: Traffic police

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid certain roads in the central part of the national capital during the evening due to its special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Motilal Nehru Marg from 1640 hrs to 1710 hrs due to special traffic arrangements, the traffic police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:03 IST
Avoid certain roads in central Delhi on Monday evening: Traffic police
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid certain roads in the central part of the national capital during the evening due to its special traffic arrangements. Taking to Twitter, the traffic police has urged commuters to avoid the route from 4.40 pm to 5.10 pm. ''Kindly avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Motilal Nehru Marg from 1640 hrs to 1710 hrs due to special traffic arrangements,'' the traffic police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022