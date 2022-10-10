Belgian PM calls bombardment of Kyiv and of civilian targets 'a reprehensible act by Russia'
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the bombardment of Ukraine's capital Kyiv and of civilian targets in other Ukrainian cities on Monday was "a reprehensible act by Russia".
"It is an unaccepted escalation," he said on Twitter, adding that the attacks would strengthen Belgium's resolve to support Ukraine.
