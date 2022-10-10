Left Menu

Delegations can encourage foreign investors to invest in SMEs: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said delegations of the government and industry organisations like FICCI, which go abroad, could encourage foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and sovereign funds to invest in BSE SME on the stock exchange BSE.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:44 IST
Delegations can encourage foreign investors to invest in SMEs: Piyush Goyal
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said delegations of the government and industry organisations like FICCI, which go abroad, could encourage foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and sovereign funds to invest in BSE SME on the stock exchange BSE. The minister was speaking during the event of listing of the 400th SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) company at the BSE in Mumbai on Monday.

The commerce minister said it would be a good idea to get international investors and funds to know about the SME exchange on the BSE. "This is one way we could get this ecosystem known across the world and collectively with the domestic investors, we could look at a faster growth and ramp-up and get significant investments through true values for the companies which are operating on the exchange," Goyal said.

He also said when the government or organisations such as Ficci take delegations abroad, a representative from this exchange who has raised capital or had done well in the exchange can be a part of this delegation. And this representative, he said, could talk to international investor funds/FIIs or sovereign funds to participate in the exchange and encourage them to look at the exchange as an attractive means of investment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022