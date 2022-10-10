Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The C|T, | C|T Group (Crosby Textor) is an international consultancy that combines expertise in research, campaigns, intelligence and advisory in order to deliver the results our clients need. Our unrivalled proprietary research and polling capabilities have given us the unique experience of understanding not just what people think, but also why they think so. We work in more than 50 countries, including US, UK, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the C|T, aribbean, Australia and in India where it operates through its subsidiary C|T, rosby Textor India Pvt. Ltd. C|T, | C|T Group has been conducting a multi-country Sentiments Study every year since 2020. This research tracks areas of significance for the economy, industries, geo-political relations and more. Presented below are the finding of the latest round, held recently. The state of the national economy, particularly employment, healthcare and education are the most important issues for respondents in India. Rising costs have also been an issue, with majority Indians dealing with increased costs in electricity, gas, fuel, food, groceries, transport and healthcare. Having said that, Indians are overall satisfied with the various steps the Indian government has taken towards controlling inflation and prevent prices from spiraling out of control because of the pandemic and war in Ukraine. Governments of several countries implemented various C|T, OVID-19 related economic revival packages, which turned out to be inflationary in nature. India took a balanced approach towards excessive money supply and this has helped. Furthermore, Indians have very comprehensively acknowledged that the Indian Government has done very well in handling the complex challenges of the C|T, OVID-19 pandemic. The welfare schemes undertaken by the government have been accepted well by more than 60% of the public ranging from low-income household to high-income households, who have acknowledged that the welfare schemes have reached all intended beneficiaries. This is reflected in the businesses and employers supporting employees through pay hikes. 60% of respondents have received a pay hike in the last few months. This is much higher than 26% in Australia, 29% in UK, 28% in US, 18% in UAE and 21% in Brazil. The effect of pay rises is demonstrated in people feeling confident about spending as opposed to saving. A whopping 72% of the audience has spent more than in the last 12 months. In comparison, this figure was 56% in February 2021. Over the next 12 months, majority of respondents in India anticipate that their household finances will improve. More people (38%) believe that it will be ‘much better’ than what it was in February 2021 (34%). Given India’s rise in economic strength, with India becoming the 5th largest economy in the world in terms of GDP value, Indians are very positive about India’s participation on the world stage. Indians feel that international trade should be increased, particularly with countries such as USA, UK, Australia, Japan and UAE. 71% Indians also feel that the present global circumstances provide a very good opportunity to attract global manufacturers to set up manufacturing in India under Prime Minister Modi’s invitation of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. They are also very supportive of increasing trade relations with the UK and Australia. Indians also believe that international relations with the Middle East have significantly become better in the last few years, particularly with UAE and Saudi Arabia. 66% of the respondents believe that the overall relations with UAE have improved and 60% believe the same with Saudi Arabia. Majority of Indians believe that the reason for better relations with Saudi Arabia has been due to improvement in trade ties, better relations between governments and enhancements in investments. Commenting on the significance of the insights revealed by the study, Crosby Textor India Executive Chairman, Atul Jhamb said, "The latest round of C|T Group's research reveals people's sentiments in the post pandemic world. The unprecedented times India has witnessed in the last two years have been very diligently handled by our country's leadership, creating the necessary cushions to absorb multiple shocks and paving the way for sustained and higher economic growth. The same is reflected in the positive sentiments of the people of India." 