Expo on global textile machinery to be held in Noida from Dec 8

The 11th edition of India ITME (international textile machinery exhibition) will be held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from December 8.

The 6-day expo is expected to host over 1,100 exhibitors from 72 countries, including Australia, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the USA apart from India, said chairman of India ITME Society S Hari Shankar to reporters here on Monday.

A good response is being expected from the industry as the exhibition conducted every 4 years was this time being held after six years owing to the COVID pandemic, he said.

ITME would offer opportunities to interact with the biggest and the best of the machinery manufacturers in the industry and meet agents, dealers, government officials on one platform, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)