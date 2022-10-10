Left Menu

Expo on global textile machinery to be held in Noida from Dec 8

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:11 IST
Expo on global textile machinery to be held in Noida from Dec 8
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th edition of India ITME (international textile machinery exhibition) will be held in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from December 8.

The 6-day expo is expected to host over 1,100 exhibitors from 72 countries, including Australia, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the USA apart from India, said chairman of India ITME Society S Hari Shankar to reporters here on Monday.

A good response is being expected from the industry as the exhibition conducted every 4 years was this time being held after six years owing to the COVID pandemic, he said.

ITME would offer opportunities to interact with the biggest and the best of the machinery manufacturers in the industry and meet agents, dealers, government officials on one platform, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022