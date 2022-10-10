Homesfy Realty acquires housing brokerage firm EqServ

Real estate consultant Homesfy Realty on Monday said it has acquired housing brokerage firm EqServ Pvt Ltd to expand business.

Mumbai-based Homesfy Realty, which has a presence across 4 major cities in India, did not disclose the deal value.

''Proptech is the next big sector considering the size of the opportunity. There is a healthy consolidation and we want to build momentum with forces coming together. This is just a baby step in this direction,'' said Ashish Kukreja, Founder and CEO, Homesfy.in and MyMagnet.io.

Homesfy facilitated transactions totalling Rs 1,650 crore on its platforms in the last financial year. It earned a revenue of Rs 24 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

Rajul Tandon, Founder of EqServ, said, ''With Homesfy, we just felt a natural extension. At EqServ, we were restless for growth and we needed a technology-led and fundamentally stronger enterprise to merge with.'' Private Equity (PE) investment in proptech firms rose 5 per cent to USD 270 million during the January-June period as the adoption of technology gains momentum in the real estate sector, according to Housing.com.

The PE inflow in proptech rose 35 per cent in 2021 to USD 741 million from USD 551 million in the previous year.

Between 2009 and June 2022, the proptech companies in India received a total of USD 3.42 billion in PE funding.

