Semiconductor equipment maker ASML "assessing" impact of new US China rules

ASML Holding NV , Europe's largest supplier of equipment to semiconductor manufacturers, said on Monday it was assessing new export rules announced by Washington to restrict exports of semiconductor chips to China.

ASML does not make chips, but sells equipment to companies that do, with about 20% of its sales in China. ASML is a supplier to all cutting-edge chipmakers.

"We are assessing the potential implications of the new regulations, if any, and cannot comment at this moment," the company said in a reaction to questions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)