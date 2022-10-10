Left Menu

UK government to make decision soon on level of increasing benefits payments

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:01 IST
Britain's government will make a decision soon on whether to increase benefits in line with inflation, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman, as some of her lawmakers threatened to oppose any plans to lower payments to fund tax cuts.

The government will first have to go through a process, including looking at next week's inflation figures, before it could take a final decision on benefits, the spokesman said on Monday.

"We want to obviously provide that information, but we need certain detail before we can make that decision," the spokesman said. "The work and pensions secretary will commence her statutory annual review once we get next week's inflation figures."

