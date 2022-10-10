Left Menu

TCS Q2 net up 8.4 pc to Rs 10,431 cr; revenue jumps 18 pc to Rs 54,309 cr

The countrys largest software services exporter TCS on Monday reported an annualised 8.4 per cent growth in net income at Rs 10,431 crore for the September quarter. However, its operating margin narrowed by 1.60 percentage points to 24 per cent.The company added 9,840 employees on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall strength to 6.16 lakh, making it the largest segmental employer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:14 IST
The country's largest software services exporter TCS on Monday reported an annualised 8.4 per cent growth in net income at Rs 10,431 crore for the September quarter. The Tata Group company said its total revenue from services grew at a much faster pace of 18 per cent to touch Rs 54,309 crore in the period under review. The city-headquartered IT major had reported consolidated revenue of Rs 46,867 crore in the year-ago quarter from which it had earned Rs 9,624 crore net income. However, its operating margin narrowed by 1.60 percentage points to 24 per cent.

The company added 9,840 employees on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall strength to 6.16 lakh, making it the largest segmental employer. The TCS scrip closed 1.84 per cent up at Rs 3,121.20 apiece on the BSE as against a 0.34 percent correction in the benchmark Sensex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

