Left Menu

Transnet Bargaining Council to be held under CCMA

In a statement, Transnet said the mediated meeting at the TBC will be held under the auspices Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:23 IST
Transnet Bargaining Council to be held under CCMA
“We are hopeful that the meeting will bring parties closer together in reaching an agreement which balances the needs of the workers while protecting Transnet’s continued sustainability,” Transnet said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Transnet and organised labour are expected to meet at the Transnet Bargaining Council (TBC) today in an effort to resolve the current wage negotiation impasse between the two.

The two parties have been engaged in negotiations since May this year which have culminated in trade unions at the state rail and ports company taking to the streets in protest.

In a statement, Transnet said the mediated meeting at the TBC will be held under the auspices Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

"Transnet continues to engage with organised labour to find an amicable solution to the ongoing industrial action which has a profoundly negative impact not only on employees and the company but on the economy as well.

"We are hopeful that the meeting will bring parties closer together in reaching an agreement which balances the needs of the workers while protecting Transnet's continued sustainability," Transnet said.

Labour unions at Transnet have tabled requests for increases between 12% and 13.5% while Transnet has offered the workers:

A 3% increase to guaranteed pay, with effect from 1 April 2022.

The back-pay for the April to September 2022 period will be made in three equal amounts beginning January, February, and March 2023.

From the end of October 2022, the new salary reflecting the 3% increase will be paid.

A once-off ex gratia payment to each employee, which amounts to R7 600 before tax, to be paid at the end of the financial year.

"Salary costs make up 66% of total operating costs, which is not sustainable. Our broad objective remains to drive investment and growth which ultimately is the only way to sustainably reduce household financial insecurity as it would increase opportunities for more South Africans to find work in a vibrant and growing economy.

"We urge workers and union leaders to seriously consider the offer currently on the table," Transnet said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022