Over 200 Indian tech firms set to expand international reach at Dubai's GITEX GLOBAL 2022

A robust presence of Indian exhibitors will be present at this year's GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech showcase, strengthening UAE-India bilateral relations and creating new opportunities for technological collaboration.

More than 200 Indian companies are poised to participate at GITEX GLOBAL – set to take place from 10th-14th October 2022 at DWTC in Dubai, UAE - and its seven co-located events, North Star, Global DevSlam, North Star Dubai, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, X-VERSE, Marketing Mania and Ai Everything, showcasing a gamut of technology innovations in AI, blockchain, Big Data, IoT, telecoms, Martech, future mobility, healthtech, smart cities, and more. More than 100,000 visitors from 170 countries will be exploring technology solutions from more than 5,000 exhibitors at the event.

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 follows the landmark UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) thatcame into force in May. CEPA aims to eliminate more than 10,000 tariff lines within ten years and is expected to impact trading between India and the UAE significantly. Under CEPA, both countries aim to boost bilateral trade from $60 billion to $100 billion within the next five years.

Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director, Electronics and Computer Software, Export Promotion Council (EPC), said, ''We aim to take advantage of the booming IT market in the Gulf and showcase India's capabilities in the ICT sector. GITEX GLOBAL has emerged as the largest and the most impressive ICT event of its kind in the Middle East. Naturally, India has a great stake in the booming Middle East, Africa, Asia, and European markets, for which Dubai is the gateway. Companies participating under ESC's banner have reported a high degree of satisfaction and recorded significant business, forged joint ventures, and established market tie-ups.'' NeoSOFT is another returning GITEX exhibitor that has reaped positive benefits from over a decade of GITEX participation. NeoSOFT has accelerated the digital journeys of 1,500+ brands across 22 industry verticals, from consultation to driving a technology roadmap and executing at scale. The company's offerings in Product Engineering, AI, Cloud, data & IoT are digital enablers for businesses looking to sharpen their competitive edge. The company also has strategic plans to empower the start-up community and entrepreneurs with technical support and know-how. ''GITEX is the best platform to network, understand market needs, connect with customers, and exchange potential synergies,'' said Nishant Rathi, Founder and Director of NeoSOFT.

At GITEX GLOBAL 2022, Avo Automation will demonstrate its suite of 100% no-code test automation products that help organisations deliver top-quality software at speed. Sachin Chandavarkar, Senior Director of Sales, Asia Pacific & Middle East Avo Automation, said, ''Avo Automation has recently expanded its horizons to the APAC and Middle East regions, and GITEX GLOBAL will help the company gain visibility with the right audience. We intend to meet technology leaders from various sectors and understand their specific and grassroots-level challenges regarding software quality. These will help us understand how our AI/ML-driven automation solutions can help them build a stable, future-ready business. We also look forward to meeting fellow automation experts and exploring collaborative opportunities to deliver the best to our customers.'' Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX GLOBAL's organiser, said: ''GITEX is not just a big gathering of people. It's the super-connector humanising the virtual and digital economies.

''GITEX serves a profound purpose of enabling and accelerating the digital economies of theUAE and many of its alliance partners through connecting earnest stakeholders with outstanding minds from the world, and materialising these connections into actionable partnerships.'' More information is available at www.gitex.com About GITEX GLOBAL The 42nd edition of GITEX GLOBAL 2022 will assemble the most comprehensive ecosystem of stakeholders in the vibrant global digital economy, from big tech, telcos, startups, governments, investors, coders & developers, academia, and youth. Over 4,000 international companies and more than 100,000 attendees from 170 countries across 25 sold-out halls will be represented at the most-awaited global networking and alliance forging super-connector tech event of the year.

About Dubai World Trade Centre With a vision to make Dubai the world's leading destination for all major exhibitions, conferences and events, DWTC has evolved from being the regional forerunner of the fast-growing MICE industry into a multi-dimensional business catalyst, focusing on Venues, Events and Real Estate Management. Complementary to the primary service offerings are a range of value-added services from media/advertising, engineering and technical consultation and wedding planning, security services, and hospitality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)