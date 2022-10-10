Left Menu

Pakistan key policy rate unchanged at 15%, central bank says

This was the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) first policy decision since devastating floods in late August killed more than 1,700 and caused about $30 billion in damage. GDP growth could fall to around 2% in financial year 2023 compared to previous forecast of 3-4% before the floods, the central bank statement said.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:39 IST
Pakistan key policy rate unchanged at 15%, central bank says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's central bank on Monday kept its key policy rate unchanged at 15% at a scheduled meeting of its monetary policy committee, the bank said in a statement.

Pakistan has been facing an economic meltdown with a balance of payment crisis and foreign reserves falling to barely one month's worth of imports, a situation which has been worsened by devastating floods. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had kept settings unchanged at its previous meeting in August.

"Based on currently available information, the MPC was of the view that the existing monetary policy stance strikes an appropriate balance between managing inflation and maintaining growth in the wake of the floods," the bank said. This was the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) first policy decision since devastating floods in late August killed more than 1,700 and caused about $30 billion in damage.

GDP growth could fall to around 2% in financial year 2023 compared to previous forecast of 3-4% before the floods, the central bank statement said. Moody's downgraded Pakistan credit rating to Caa1 from B3 last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022