Red Cross pauses Ukraine operations for security reasons

The International Committee of the Red Cross has temporarily halted its work in Ukraine for security reasons, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, after Russia fired missiles at cities across Ukraine.

"For security reasons, our teams have paused operations today," a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters question.

The Norwegian Refugee Council also said that it had halted its aid operations there until it is safe to resume.

