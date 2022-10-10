Left Menu

Red Cross pauses Ukraine operations for security reasons

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:44 IST
Red Cross pauses Ukraine operations for security reasons
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Committee of the Red Cross has temporarily halted its work in Ukraine for security reasons, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, after Russia fired missiles at cities across Ukraine.

"For security reasons, our teams have paused operations today," a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters question.

The Norwegian Refugee Council also said that it had halted its aid operations there until it is safe to resume.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

