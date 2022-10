Punjab CM reviews arrangements for G20 meeting in Amritsar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reviewed arrangements for a G20 meeting slated to be held at Amritsar in March next year. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU). India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country.

Chairing a meeting in this regard here, the chief minister said the Amritsar meeting will take place in March and leading countries of the world will be participating, according to an official release.

He said the state is fortunate to have got the opportunity to host the event, in which deliberations will be held on education by the leading countries.

Mann said elaborate arrangements have to be put in place for making this global event a success.

He said with the entire city to be divided into five major sectors, senior officers of the civil and police administration will be deployed in these sectors for effective management.

Mann said these officers will be responsible for a smooth conduct of the entire activity during the summit in the area under their jurisdiction.

The CM also constituted a cabinet sub-committee to monitor the day-to-day arrangements of the event.

Mann also constituted a high-powered committee headed by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to facilitate the cabinet sub-committee in smooth and hassle-free conduct of the event.

