PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 18:13 IST
Ducati launches Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak bike priced at Rs 31.48 lakh * Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday launched its new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India priced at Rs 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the new bike are open across all Ducati dealerships in the country and deliveries will start in November, Ducati India said in a statement.

The bike is powered by a 1,158 cc engine with power of 170 HP. It comes with safety features such as ABS cornering, traction, wheelie, vehicle hold and adaptive cruise controls, and blind spot detection.

*** Yulu appoints Pradeep Puranam as Head - Revenue & Operations * Shared electric mobility and battery-swapping firm Yulu on Monday said it has appointed Pradeep Puranam as Head - Revenue & Operations, responsible for driving revenue growth and building efficient operations for people, enterprise and goods mobility segments.

Puranam has over a decade of experience in consumer internet and e-commerce sectors. He was previously with Udaan, focusing on supply chain development capabilities and operations.

He has also worked with Uber and TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

