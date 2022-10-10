MharoKhet Teams up with RV On to Offer a Ride of a Lifetime to its Urban Farm

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) MharoKhet, an urban experiential farm, is collaborating with RV On, India’s leading cabin cruiser trailer company, for its tranquil caravan camping experiences. The brand is all set to take visitors to MharoKhet in a luxury ride with RV On, its urban travel partner. The ride will offer an aircraft-grade business-class cabin, soundproof guest area, intercom access to the driver’s cabin, and seating for 6-7 people during the day. At night, the vehicle can accommodate 4 and provides every amenity that one would require during the trip. A camper’s delight, the cabin cruiser trailer comes with more than 1,000 litres of boot storage and additional rooftop storage for camping gear. With sturdy door and bedroom locks, automated blinders, front-view camera with screen projection, center-locking for the guest room (along with first-aid facilities), the ride ensures utmost privacy and safety for travellers. “We always wanted to organise a caravanning campaign at MharoKhet for our patrons. Taking the same spirit forward, we are elated to announce this collaboration with RV On that allows us to extend our venture and make the familiarisation trip more interesting, especially for groups and enthusiasts looking out for similar travel experiences,” quoted Rajnush Aggarwal, Founder, MharoKhet. “We are pleased to be collaborating with MharoKhet on this experiential venture. Along with providing the most comfortable ride, we also look forward to partnering with more sustainability-oriented projects such as MharoKhet, to provide patrons with luxury travelling experiences on wheels,” said Ajay Kalra, Founder- RV On. MharoKhet’s collaboration with RV On stems from the brand’s idea of transforming journeys into an extended luxury experience, where guests can enjoy immersive caravan camping and farm tours. Embarking at Bikaner, the entourage can take in a camel safari and dune bashing on a jeep safari, while visiting Mandawa’s 18th century havelis and delighting in other indulgent experiences along the way. MharoKhet - driven by a philosophy of and commitment to experiential farming - has collaborated with Jim Dandy to make the trip more exciting for its guests, presenting them with a one-of-a-kind experience on wheels. About MharoKhet A forty-acre experiential farm in Jodhpur, MharoKhet is home to more than 100 varieties of natural and organic crops and provides soothing experiences in the lap of nature. The Farm Tour and The Culinary Trail, which have been personally created by the founders, are an exciting way to explore all that the farm has to offer: from growing and harvesting produce, to cooking and dining. MharoKhet is a majority-women, community-inclusive, responsible farming enterprise that showcases the beauty of farming and sustainable living. For more information, please visit website www.mharokhet.com.

