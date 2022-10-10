Left Menu

Tata Motors global sales up 33 pc in Sept qtr

Tata Motors on Monday reported 33 per cent increase in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover to 3,35,976 units in September quarter 2022. JLR had sold 78,251 units in July-September last fiscal year.

Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the quarter stood at 1,03,226 units, up 16 per cent from 89,055 units a year ago, the company said in a statement. Global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 2,32,750 units in the quarter as against 1,62,634 units in the year-ago period.

Global sales of JLR stood at 89,899 units in the period under review. While Jaguar wholesale stood at 16,631 vehicles, Land Rover wholesales were 73,268 units. JLR had sold 78,251 units in July-September last fiscal year.

