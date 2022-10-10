Panacea Biotec bags Easyfive-TT vaccine supply order worth USD 127.3 mn

Biotechnology firm Panacea Biotec on Monday said it has bagged a long-term supply order worth USD 127.3 million (over Rs 1,040 crore) from UNICEF and Pan American Health Organisation for supply of its pentavalent vaccine Easyfive-TT.

The order from UNICEF is worth USD 98.755 million (about Rs 813 crore) for supply of 99.7 million doses during calendar years 2023-2027, Panacea Biotec said in a statement.

The company further said the order from Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) award is worth USD 28.55 million (about Rs 235 crore) for supply of 24.83 million doses during calendar years 2023-2025.

This showcases the growing role India plays to support global health, Panacea Biotec Managing Director Rajesh Jain said.

EasyFive-TT is a ready-to-use combination pentavalent vaccine that does not require preparation by healthcare workers at clinics, thereby reducing the number of visits to vaccination centres and the overall cost of immunisation for all stakeholders, the company said.

A pentavalent vaccine protects children against five deadly diseases -- Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B and invasive infections caused by Haemophilus Influenza Type b. It has become the foundation of paediatric immunisation programmes across the world, it added.

Panacea Biotec said after its launch in India in 2005, EasyFive-TT received WHO pre-qualification in 2008, and till date more than 150 million doses have been supplied to over 75 countries, globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)