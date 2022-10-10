Five EU Water Goodwill Ambassadors in Egypt appointed

The European Union Delegation appointed, for the first time, five EU Water Goodwill Ambassadors to raise awareness of the urgent need to preserve water and advocate for the sustainable consumption of water resources, in line with government policy. The EU Water Goodwill Ambassadors will play a central role in the EU's efforts to ensure people can achieve the highest levels of health and wellbeing. The appointment was held at a special event at the EU Residence in Cairo.

The five EU Water Goodwill Ambassadors are distinguished members of Egypt's cultural and media scene: Actress Ms. Arwa Gouda, Actor Mr. Ahmed Magdy, Researcher and Writer Dr. Amr El-Shobaki, veteran international correspondent and journalist Ms. Lamia Radi and Sky News Arabia Cairo Bureau Chief Samir Omar. They pledged to volunteer their time, talent and passion to help bring attention to water-related issues and advocate for climate action to address water scarcity. The prominent personalities will also highlight EU efforts to improve the lives of millions of Egyptians by creating jobs in the water sector and preserve valuable resource.

"For the first time the EU in Egypt appoints five Water Goodwill Ambassadors who will have an important mission: they will put in the spotlight the urgent need to conserve water across Egypt and create a common understanding of how water should be used and managed. The EU and Egypt have a long-standing, deep cooperation in the water sector with several infrastructure and water preservation projects. Now we want to put a human face in our efforts and raise awareness about sustainable water consumption and help communities use water more efficiently." EU Ambassador Christian Berger said.

The EU Water Goodwill Ambassadors were handed tokens of appreciation by Ambassador Berger and have committed to the cause of safe, clean drinking water for all citizens by dedicating their time and efforts to this vital issue which Lamia Radi described as both "timely" and "pressing."

"Globally, we are all feeling the impact of water scarcity as a result of climate change, among other factors" Radi said. She added "It is important to educate children from a young age about the need to preserve this precious resource." As a former war correspondent, Radi has witnessed first-hand the "humanitarian and environmental disasters resulting from water scarcity."

"I am proud and honoured to have been appointed as EU Water Goodwill Ambassador to help give visibility to EU efforts and investments in the water sector," said actor Ahmed Magdy." I hope my new role will allow me to contribute to the efforts to improve the lives of people in Egypt and the region."

Samir Omar pledged to do his utmost to raise awareness on water scarcity and the impact of climate change through his work as a news correspondent and through field visits and water competitions. "Water is the basis of life," he said, "So if we can make water available to citizens, we are in fact giving them life."

El-Shobaki raised the alarm about the "severe water challenges "facing not just Egypt but also, the Arab World and Africa. Urgent attention and quick action is needed not only from governments but from the population at large to counter those serious challenges and protect the precious resource for future generations," he noted.

