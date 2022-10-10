Left Menu

NCLT admits insolvency petition by Axis Bank against GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib)

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

GVK Power & Infrastructure said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Hyderabad bench has admitted an insolvency proceeding petition filed by Axis Bank against its arm GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd on Monday.

GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd has a 540 MW (2X270MW) coal fired thermal power plant near Goindwal Sahib village in district Tarn Taran of Punjab. Its Unit 1 was commissioned on April 1, 2016 while the Unit 2 was made operational on April 14, 2016.

''The NCLT Hyderabad bench during its hearing today i.e. October 10, 2022 had admitted an insolvency proceedings petition filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 by Axis Bank against the GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd, a step down subsidiary of the company,'' a BSE filing said.

It explained that the complete judgement orders of the NCLT are yet to be received and upon receipt of the same the said subsidiary company intends to approach the concerned appellate authority within the stipulated time.

If no relief is given to that company by the appellate, the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) will immediately take charge of the affairs of GVK Power as per the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code).

