Left Menu

Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan takes charge as Sebi whole-time director

Prior to this assignment, he also held the position of associate professor at S P Jain Institute of Management Research, Mumbai.Also, he has served as a director on the boards of various banks and corporates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:54 IST
Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan takes charge as Sebi whole-time director
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan took charge as its whole-time member.

He will handle market intermediaries regulation and supervision department, Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors department, integrated surveillance department, department of economic & policy analysis and information technology department, Sebi said in a statement.

Gopalakrishnan has more than two and half decades of experience in banking and financial markets and has held various senior positions. Prior to this assignment, he also held the position of associate professor at S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai.

Also, he has served as a director on the boards of various banks and corporates. He has also been a member of various advisory committees constituted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Gopalakrishnan holds a Post-graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. He completed his graduation in Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022