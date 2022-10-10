Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan takes charge as Sebi whole-time director
Prior to this assignment, he also held the position of associate professor at S P Jain Institute of Management Research, Mumbai.Also, he has served as a director on the boards of various banks and corporates.
- Country:
- India
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan took charge as its whole-time member.
He will handle market intermediaries regulation and supervision department, Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors department, integrated surveillance department, department of economic & policy analysis and information technology department, Sebi said in a statement.
Gopalakrishnan has more than two and half decades of experience in banking and financial markets and has held various senior positions. Prior to this assignment, he also held the position of associate professor at S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai.
Also, he has served as a director on the boards of various banks and corporates. He has also been a member of various advisory committees constituted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Gopalakrishnan holds a Post-graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. He completed his graduation in Bachelor of Technology (Electrical Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sebi
- Indian
- Institute of Management
- Lucknow
- Bombay
- department of economic & policy analysis
- Securities and Exchange Board of India
- Indian Institute of Technology
- Diploma
- Foreign Portfolio Investors
- information technology department
- Bank of India
- Institute of Management & Research
- Mumbai
- Post
- Management
- Alternative Investment Fund
- Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan
- Reserve
ALSO READ
3 Mumbai residents 'held captive' in Myanmar after being lured with job offers: Police
Glue traps prove fatal for wild animals in Mumbai; wildlife organisation seeks ban
Draft postmortem report says U'khand teen died due to drowning; family refuses to conduct last rites
Merger of entities with Tata Steel will simplify management, help focus on business: CFO
Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family refuses to perform last rites, demand post-mortem report first