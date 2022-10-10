Maha: Bodies of woman, three daughters found floating in pond in Sangli
- Country:
- India
Bodies of a 27-year-old woman and her three daughters were found floating in a pond in a village in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place at Bilur village in Jath tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said.
Prima facie, it appears that the woman and her daughters fell into a farm pond, which was located near their house, and drowned, he said. The deceased have been identified as Sunita Mali, her daughters Amruta (13), Ankita (10) and Aishwarya (7), the official said.
A case has been registered and the police are investigating the incident from all angles, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jath tehsil
- Sunita Mali
- Ankita
- Sangli
- Maharashtra
- Aishwarya
ALSO READ
Ankita Bhandari murder case: Family refuses to perform last rites, demand post-mortem report first
Ankita Bhandari murder case: SIT grills every employee of Vanatara resort, will record statements
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami calls on Governor, discusses action taken in Ankita Bhandari's killing
Ankita Bhandari case: Locals show solidarity, keep markets closed ahead of funeral
Ankita Bhandari case: Locals block Badrinath-Rishikesh highway