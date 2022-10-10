Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Two more bodies were pulled out from the debris of a building that collapsed in central Delhi's Lahori Gate area, taking the death toll in the incident to three, police said on Monday.

The two-storey building collapsed on Sunday evening.

While the body of a four-year-old girl, Khushi, was recovered on Sunday, two more bodies -- identified as Suleman (75) and Shagufta (70) -- were pulled out later, police said.

''The two-storey building was very old. Due to incessant rainfall, the upper portion of the building collapsed leading to further damage to the rest of the structure, leading to its collapse,'' a senior police officer said.

''We have registered a case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc.), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons,'' the officer said.

Nine people -- Amara (45), Nilofar (50), Mohd Imran (40), Sankar Begum (60), Sukhbir (34), Ankit (28), Ashok (40), Sayaid Jishan (30) and Vipin (30) -- were injured in the incident. They are undergoing treatment at the Lok Nayak Hospital, police said.

In a statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday said, ''According to information available from local sources, the building was 40-50 years old''.

The property belongs to the Delhi Waqf Board, it claimed.

Delhi Fire Services director Atul Yadav had on Sunday said a call was received about the roof collapse around 7.30 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A vehicle of the fire department has been stationed at the building collapse site to help the authorities in clearing the debris, officials said. A senior Delhi Waqf Board official, however, said the building belonged to a mosque in the area.

There was an ''encroachment'' on the property and so repair work could not be carried out, he said.

The Board does not have a direct link with the property as it was managed by a mohalla committee, the official added.

