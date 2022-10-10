Left Menu

IND vs SA ODI: DMRC will extend timings of last trains on Oct 11

Delhi Metro will perform extra train trips by extending its last timing by about 30 to 45 minutes on all lines, barring the Airport Express line, to facilitate spectators reach the Ferozshah Kotla Ground for a ODI match on Tuesday.

Updated: 10-10-2022 21:55 IST
Delhi Metro will perform extra train trips by extending its last timing by about 30 to 45 minutes on all lines, barring the Airport Express line, to facilitate spectators reach the Ferozshah Kotla Ground for a ODI match on Tuesday. The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.

''To facilitate spectators during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa on October 11, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line),'' the DMRC said in a statement.

''In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines,'' the statement said. It will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro, it added.

