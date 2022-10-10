AU Small Finance Bank re-appoints R V Verma as chairman
Verma, who also served as a whole-time member of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA, took charge as part-time chairman of the bank on April 8, 2020.
- Country:
- India
AU Small Finance Bank on Monday re-appointed former head of National Housing Bank (NHB) R V Verma as its non-executive chairman. The decision was taken at its board meeting held on Monday, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing. The board approved the re-appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank with effect from April 8, 2023 till January 29, 2024 (that is, till completion of his tenure as independent director), it said.
The appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it added. Verma, who also served as a whole-time member of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), took charge as part-time chairman of the bank on April 8, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC refuses to stay 1986 batch IPS Verma's dismissal
Canada's pension fund Ontario Teachers' opens office in India
Singer Gajendra Verma announces his first international collaboration titled Maar Sutteya, drops a raw poster
UK lifeboat pension fund has kept liabilities hedged - CIO
Jaishankar says privileged to see Raja Ravi Verma painting collection at Laxmi Vilas Palace