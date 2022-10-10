UP: Two bike-borne youths killed after being hit by van

Two motorcycle-borne youths were killed when they were hit by a van in the Kadipur police station area of Sultanpur district on Monday, police said. The incident took place on the Lucknow-Ballia highway when Guddu Maurya (24) and Vivek Prajapati (22) were returning home after seeing the Durga Puja immersion procession from Kadipur tehsil headquarters, SHO Raghavendra Pratap Rawat said.

Residents of Magrava village under Kotwali police station area. both died on the spot, he said.

Meanwhile, the van overturned on the side of the road due to the impact of the collision and its driver fled from the spot, the official said.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)