Left Menu

UP: Two bike-borne youths killed after being hit by van

Two motorcycle-borne youths were killed when they were hit by a van in the Kadipur police station area of Sultanpur district on Monday, police said. The incident took place on the Lucknow-Ballia highway when Guddu Maurya 24 and Vivek Prajapati 22 were returning home after seeing the Durga Puja immersion procession from Kadipur tehsil headquarters, SHO Raghavendra Pratap Rawat said.Residents of Magrava village under Kotwali police station area.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:29 IST
UP: Two bike-borne youths killed after being hit by van
  • Country:
  • India

Two motorcycle-borne youths were killed when they were hit by a van in the Kadipur police station area of Sultanpur district on Monday, police said. The incident took place on the Lucknow-Ballia highway when Guddu Maurya (24) and Vivek Prajapati (22) were returning home after seeing the Durga Puja immersion procession from Kadipur tehsil headquarters, SHO Raghavendra Pratap Rawat said.

Residents of Magrava village under Kotwali police station area. both died on the spot, he said.

Meanwhile, the van overturned on the side of the road due to the impact of the collision and its driver fled from the spot, the official said.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022