Translumina further strengthens senior leadership to drive next phase of growth

Translumina - a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices, implants and access products - appointed Indranil Mukherjee as Group CEO and Armin Kiser as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for the company's Europe operations.

Indranil is a veteran in the healthcare industry. In his most recent role as Managing Director at B. Braun Group in India, he turned around and delivered sustainable profitable growth, managing several product lines (across three production plants) and a team of over 2,000 colleagues in India.

''Translumina presents a unique opportunity to build a leading Global Med-tech company with a strong innovation culture and deep-seated roots in both India and Germany. I look forward to driving the next chapter of growth for the business that will involve bringing a further set of breakthrough technologies to patients around the world, together with a passionate and committed team at Translumina and supportive founders and shareholders,'' said Indranil.

Armin has deep technical experience in the Med-tech industry encompassing six sigma, lean manufacturing and change management best practices. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer at Biedermann Motech, a developer and manufacturer of innovative implants and instruments for spinal and extremity surgery. Prior, Armin was site leader for Edward's manufacturing facility in Switzerland.

''Translumina presents a fascinating opportunity and intricate challenges. The company's audacious culture, growth mindset and committed team is a great fit with my values and aspirations and I look forward to building on our strong R&D and manufacturing foundation in Germany,'' said Armin.

''It's amazing to see how Translumina, which I co-founded with Punita Sharma in 2010, has achieved a marquee position in the interventional cardiovascular devices space in India and international markets. In addition to creating the widely acclaimed Drug Eluting Stent technologies which represent the highest standards of clinical evidence, we are now entering newer segments of specialty balloons and structural heart with innovative transcatheter solutions for Mitral, Aortic and Tricuspid valves. With Indranil and Armin complementing the existing leadership of Paritosh Arora, India MD and Kewal Jindal, Group CFO, we are all set to scale up and establish Translumina globally as an industry standard in innovation, quality and clinical evidence in healthcare space within next 2 years,'' said Gurmit Singh Chugh, Chairman and Co-founder Translumina Arjun Oberoi, Managing Director, Everstone Capital, said, ''Translumina is very well positioned to enter its next phase of growth and the new leadership will bring a lot of value in assimilating a broader product portfolio and building robust go-to-market strategies in key geographies''.

About Translumina Incorporated in 2010, Translumina is an interventional cardiovascular device company that delivers world-class products and services. It is a fully integrated product development and manufacturing company with manufacturing facilities in Germany and India. Over the years, we have created strategic partnerships with leading hospitals, engineering institutes, global technological companies and renowned interventional cardiologists. Translumina combines the best of German engineering, intellectual property and high-quality standards with India's entrepreneurial culture and strong capabilities in manufacturing innovative products at affordable prices.

For more information, visit www.translumina.com About Everstone Capital Singapore-headquartered Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group (everstonegroup.com), is a global firm committed to driving economic growth and creating sustainable value. With seven offices globally (Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, New York, Dubai and Mauritius), Everstone Capital focuses on the mid-market with control mindset and growth bias; comprising best of breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills.

For more information, visit everstonecapital.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/everstonecapital/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797972/Translumina_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)