The first set in the world: Junzheng Group selects KTS technology for a BDO project with single-line production capacity of 300,000 tons per year

Shanghai [China], October 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Inner Mongolia Junzheng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Junzheng Group) has begun construction on the first phase of its biodegradable plastic recycling industry project. The Phase I project of the 2x600 kta BDO and 2x1.0 MM tpa PBAT/PBS/PBT/PTMEG green environmental protection recycling industry will be located in Wuda Industrial Park, Wuhai City, Inner Mongolia, China. The plant will utilize BDO technology by Koch Technology Solutions (KTS, formerly INVISTA Performance Technologies) and will reach a single-line capacity of 300,000 tons per year, making it by far the largest single-stream Acetylene based BDO plant in the world.

"I'm pleased to see our advanced technology being implemented in the biodegradable plastics recycling industry again to support China's 'Carbon Peak' and 'Carbon Neutrality' goals," KTS President Adam Sackett said. "This is the first time Junzheng Group is utilizing KTS's BDO licensing. We are working together to create a more cost effective BDO line that reduces the consumption of energy and raw materials, the number of operators and footprint. This project is significant for the biodegradable plastics industry both in scale and energy efficiency." Junzheng Group Chairman and General Manager Zhang Haisheng said, "The project meets the requirements of industry Cleaner Production Standards in terms of energy-savings, safety, environmental protection, quality and automation. The energy consumption is lower than the domestic advanced level."

Junzheng Group, KTS and Chengda (detailed design) held the project kick-off meeting in April 2022. The overall project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing arm of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for our customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including the polyester value chain, the refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. We can combine our exclusive technologies, expertise and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize your capital investments and existing manufacturing assets. More information is available at KochTechSolutions.com.

Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) delivers superior value in developing, integrating and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. KES offers uniquely engineered solutions in construction; mass and heat transfer; combustion and emissions controls; filtration; separation; materials applications; automation and actuation. KES is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world.

