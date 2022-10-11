French government ready to intervene to lift refineries blockade - ministers

The French government stands ready to intervene to break the deadlock in the weeks-long refinery strike that have left a third of the country's fuel stations running short, two ministers said on Tuesday. "We leave open the possibility to intervene," government spokesperson Olivier Veran told RTL radio.

French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne held a crisis meeting late on Monday to deal with the shortage issues. "The situation is difficult, we have to find a way out (...) we will not allow blockades to last," Transport minister Clement Beaune also told RMC radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)