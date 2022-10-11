Left Menu

French government ready to intervene to lift refineries blockade - ministers

"We leave open the possibility to intervene," government spokesperson Olivier Veran told RTL radio. French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne held a crisis meeting late on Monday to deal with the shortage issues. "The situation is difficult, we have to find a way out (...) we will not allow blockades to last," Transport minister Clement Beaune also told RMC radio.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:37 IST
French government ready to intervene to lift refineries blockade - ministers
  • Country:
  • France

The French government stands ready to intervene to break the deadlock in the weeks-long refinery strike that have left a third of the country's fuel stations running short, two ministers said on Tuesday. "We leave open the possibility to intervene," government spokesperson Olivier Veran told RTL radio.

French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne held a crisis meeting late on Monday to deal with the shortage issues. "The situation is difficult, we have to find a way out (...) we will not allow blockades to last," Transport minister Clement Beaune also told RMC radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022