Bank of England to buy inflation-linked UK gilts

The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its emergency bond purchase programme to include inflation-linked British government bonds. The BoE said it will buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.51 billion) of index-linked gilts per day, starting Tuesday, to run alongside same-sized purchases of conventional long-dated gilts.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:45 IST
Bank of England Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The BoE said it will buy up to 5 billion pounds ($5.51 billion) of index-linked gilts per day, starting Tuesday, to run alongside same-sized purchases of conventional long-dated gilts. "These additional operations will act as a further backstop to restore orderly market conditions by temporarily absorbing selling of index-linked gilts in excess of market intermediation capacity," the BoE said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9075 pounds)

