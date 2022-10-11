European shares slide for fifth straight day on growth worries

European shares fell for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, pressured by a rise in government bond yields globally, with investors worrying about a potential recession and the impact on corporate profits from a rapid rise in interest rates.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.9% by 0710 GMT. Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields shot higher in Asia, as bonds globally were sideswiped by a headlong rout in the UK gilts market amid fears pension funds were being forced into fire sales of assets.

The Bank of England on Tuesday announced a move to purchase inflation-linked debt until the end of this week, to stem a collapse in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.31 trillion) government bond market. London's FTSE 100 index slipped 0.9%. All the STOXX 600's sectoral indexes declined in early trading, with miners and oil and gas down 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively, as commodity prices fell on demand worries due to a flare-up in China COVID-19 cases.

China vowed to stick to its zero-COVID policy, with Shanghai and other big Chinese cities, including Shenzhen and Xian, having ramped up testing for COVID-19 as infections ticked up after a week-long holiday. Among the big movers, Givaudan slid 5.8% after the Swiss fragrance and flavour maker said it was on track to implement price increases to offset higher input costs.

