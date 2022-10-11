Left Menu

UK stocks extend losses, BoE moves to stem bond selloff

UK's main stock indexes fell on Tuesday as the global sentiment continued to worsen on fears of higher interest rates and geopolitical risks, with investors focussing on fresh measures by the Bank of England to limit the rout in government bonds. The central bank, trying to stem a collapse in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.31 trillion) bond market, said it would buy up to 5 billion pounds of index-linked debt per day, starting Tuesday, until the end of this week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:14 IST
UK stocks extend losses, BoE moves to stem bond selloff
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's main stock indexes fell on Tuesday as the global sentiment continued to worsen on fears of higher interest rates and geopolitical risks, with investors focussing on fresh measures by the Bank of England to limit the rout in government bonds.

The central bank, trying to stem a collapse in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.31 trillion) bond market, said it would buy up to 5 billion pounds of index-linked debt per day, starting Tuesday, until the end of this week. The pound extended recent declines, falling 0.3%, even as data showed Britain's unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in the three months to August, the lowest since 1974.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.8% by 0720 GMT, with cyclical stocks such as BP, Rio Tinto and HSBC dragging the index lower. The midcap FTSE 250 index dropped 0.7%. Both indexes were hovering near one-week lows.

Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo Plc fell 8.1% as it temporarily suspended production after Russian missile attacks damaged state-owned electrical infrastructure. Marston's gained 0.7% after the pub operator said annual total retail sales came in higher than 2019 numbers, as people continued to splurge on drinks and food.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022