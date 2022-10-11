Left Menu

Japanese automaker Nissan sells off Russian business to state, trade ministry says

Updated: 11-10-2022 13:58 IST
The Russian assets of Japanese automaker Nissan will be transferred to Russian state ownership, Moscow's trade ministry said on Tuesday.

The sale will include Nissan's production and research facilities in St Petersburg as well as its sales and marketing centre in Moscow, the ministry said, adding that Nissan would have the option to buy its assets back within six years.

