It's that time of the year, when we all meet together for an event of Lights, to celebrate during the divine Karthika Masam, Bhakti TV Koti Deeposthavam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:53 IST
The Grand Bhakti TV Koti Deeposthavam is on. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/GPRC): It's that time of the year, when we all meet together for an event of Lights, to celebrate during the divine Karthika Masam, Bhakti TV Koti Deeposthavam. Koti Deeposthavam is the only place where all your senses will feel heightened pleasure all at once. You ear divine sholkas, mantras, chants and pravachanas (preaching) from scholars while you see the grand Shiva - Keshava idols being decorated in different styles like never before. You can almost smell the divinity in the vicinity and your skin gets the goosebumps of unreal pleasure. You can taste the great godly gift of divine satisfaction along with some tasty Prasadam.

No.1 Telugu News Channel and Bhakti TV have come together again for Koti Deeposthavam this year and this is the 11th time, we are conducting this great festival of lights. The Grand Event will be held at NTR Stadium, Hyderabad from 31st October to 14th November. Please be there with your family members, relatives and pilgrims who wish to bask in the divinity.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

