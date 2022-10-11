Father-son duo killed after being hit by train in UP’s Sultanpur

A 50-year-old man and his son were killed after being hit by a goods train while trying to pass through a closed crossing here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Hanumanganj Bazar crossing, Government Railway Police in-charge Shamim Ali Siddiqui said.

Vijay Shankar Pandey and his son Bal Krishna Pandey (20), residents of Garapur village, died on the spot, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

