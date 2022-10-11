Left Menu

Daily domestic air passenger traffic nearing pre-COVID level 'great sign'; focus is on improving connectivity: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the number of daily domestic air passengers nearing the pre-COVID level as a great sign and said the focus is on improving connectivity across the country.On October 9, the domestic air passenger traffic touched 4 lakh and was inching closer to the pre-COVID level.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:17 IST
Daily domestic air passenger traffic nearing pre-COVID level 'great sign'; focus is on improving connectivity: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the number of daily domestic air passengers nearing the pre-COVID level as a ''great sign'' and said the focus is on improving connectivity across the country.

On October 9, the domestic air passenger traffic touched 4 lakh and was inching closer to the pre-COVID level. The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being impacted by the pandemic.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday tweeted that on October 9, India achieved the milestone of 4 lakh domestic air passengers.

According to an official release, the prime minister lauded the Indian civil aviation for not only hitting the 4-lakh daily passenger mark but also achieving the highest ever number since pre-COVID era.

''Great sign. Our focus is to further improve connectivity across India, which is important for 'Ease of Living' and economic progress,'' Modi tweeted.

He also quoted the tweet by Scindia.

In August, Indian airlines carried a total of 1.01 crore passengers, which was 4 per cent higher than the traffic registered in July, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022