Left Menu

JSW Energy arm receives Letter of Intent for hydro electric plant from Himachal govt

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received a Letter of Intent from the Himachal Pradesh government for the allotment of 126 MW Chhatru Hydro Electric Power Plant (HEP).

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:25 IST
JSW Energy arm receives Letter of Intent for hydro electric plant from Himachal govt
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@JSWEnergy. Image Credit: ANI

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received a Letter of Intent from the Himachal Pradesh government for the allotment of 126 MW Chhatru Hydro Electric Power Plant (HEP). The plant, to be developed on (build, own, operate and transfer) BOOT basis, is expected to have an operational life of 40 years, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

JSW Energy's capacity now stands at 9.2 GW (share of renewables at 66 per cent) including 1.75 GW of renewable assets under acquisition from Mytrah and about 2.7 GW of under-construction/in-pipeline wind and hydro projects which are likely to be commissioned in a phased manner. The statement said that the company is well ahead of timelines in achieving its near-term capacity target of 10 GW by FY25.

"This is another step in our renewable-led growth strategy and we will continue to contribute meaningfully in achieving India's renewable and net-zero ambitions," said Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy on receiving the project from the Himachal Pradesh government. For the record, the company has set an ambitious target for a 50 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

"The Company has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy increasing to ~85 per cent," it said. The company is evaluating opportunities to foray into emerging energy businesses of hydro-pumped storage, battery energy storage, and green hydrogen, and becoming an energy products & services company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022