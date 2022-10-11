Castle Rock Project Developed by Hiranandani Group Bags Best Residential Project Award, 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hiranandani Group bags Best Residential Project (West Zone) Award for its project Castle Rock located in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. It is India's first mixed-use integrated township developed spanning across 250 acres in the central business district of Mumbai. The Award was conferred by Construction Week Magazine, an ITP publishing group initiative at a jubilant award ceremony hosted in Mumbai recently. The Castle Rock is a ready-to-move-in 2 BHK balcony home project. The project bespoke aspirational leisure-style living encompassing an array of social, entertainment, and fitness amenities. Located near the Racquet club in the township, Castle Rock homebuyers can experience a well-balanced lifestyle with walk to work concept in Hiranandani Business Park. The proximity to complete well-being with branded healthcare, hospitality, and educational services enriches customers' quality of life. The secured ecosystem enhances the safety quotient of homebuyers and offers unrivaled family welfare. According to the Hiranandani spokesperson, "The Castle Rock project is a manifestation for the elite customers to enjoy classic beau-monde living in an iconic global township at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai in Mumbai. Hiranandani Homes epitomize grandiosity and opulence for its privileged homeowners who desire to experience 'living in vogue'. The Hiranandani Group constantly strives to develop par excellence with the purpose of 'Conscious Consumerism' creating a fine balance of Emotion, Ecology, and Economy. Customer delight is demonstrated by an incredible standard of living and holistic experience." The Castle Rock Clubhouse amplifies the living experience lapped in the backdrop of majestic hills and complemented by a host of resort-style amenities. The tropical-themed landscape is perched amidst beautifully contoured landscapes and thriving flora-fauna that proliferates a zen way of living. The green expanse with dense and close plantations of around 250 trees and boulevards augment air quality. The ambiance is further enhanced with quirky gazebos, cabanas, WIFI gardens, meditation corners, play areas, miyawaki forest, and lounges that make the homebuyers' living worthwhile. Be a proud owner of Castle Rock and connect with the communities of 6000+ happy customers at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai township.

