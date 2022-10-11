Kindly Launches First Indian Lab Tests with At-home Collection for Erectile Dysfunction and Pre-mature Ejaculation

Sample collection from home available for all 4 tests New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) KindlyHis the men’s sexual health and performance platform of Kindly, a start-up providing, sexual, reproductive and fertility solutions has introduced a range of lab test services for men. Focused on diagnostic first solutions, Kindly had earlier launched Asia’s first at home semen testing kit that is a discreet, easy and affordable solution for men looking to address their overall health concerns. The brand has introduced four new lab tests that will address queries of patients on their sperm health and sexual performance. The tests are: 1. Sperm analysis test 2. Erectile dysfunction test 3. Premature ejaculation test 4. Low sex drive test Designed in a customer convenience method, all the four test comes with home collection facility with a free urologist consultation. The lab tests are all curated by doctors and the reports are delivered within 24-48 hours of the sample collection. Talking about the lab tests, Nilay Mehrotra, CEO and Co-founder Kindly said, “With the launch of our lab tests we will surely provide better solutions & results to our customers. We realised that many customers are still not comfortable to visit the clinics/diagnostic centres for the tests due to privacy concerns. We strongly believe that the tests are important for the wellbeing of men. Hence, with our home collection model for the lab tests, we are not only addressing this gap but also ensuring that the solutions are available to all with proper safety and privacy.” Kindly offers an entire range of services and products for men to address their sexual health issues from the comfort of their homes. The online doctor consultation is a respite from the added pressure of searching and going to a doctor. The platform also offers its doctors who can provide post-testing consultation. For more information on Kindly’s lab tests, please check the website here.

About Kindly Kindly was founded in 2021 by Mr.NilayMehrotra and Mr. Raj Garg with two verticals of Kindly His and Kindly Hers offering first of it’s kind home semen collection, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation etc. and PCOS, low libido and fertility related solutions through consultations, tests and supplements. As a healthtechstartup, Kindly recently received seed funding of $3.5 Mn in the latest funding round from Y Combinator, DG Daiwa, Olive Tree, Soma, Goodwater, and Gaingels in 2022.

