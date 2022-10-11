North India's renowned realty consultancy firm Axiom Landbase organises the biggest property expo in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram-based realty consultancy firm Axiom Landbase organised the biggest property expo, which saw the participation of prominent realty players like Omaxe Group, M3M Group, HCBS Group, Whiteland Corporation, Signature Global Group, Satya Group, and Paras Group, among others, showcasing their best projects. Witnessing a footfall of over 1500 people, Axiom's Property Expo benefitted from the current festive fever and buyers' renewed interest in property investments due to various attractive offers launched by developers. The event took place on 9th October at The Bristol Hotel, DLF Phase-1, in Gurugram. Adhering to the rules, the developers, overhauling transparent and reliable conduct, facilitated virtual tours, and explained the basics of project amenities and advantages of on-the-spot bookings.

Customers got an opportunity to explore a variety of property options, from affordable residential to luxury condominiums, pre-leased commercial properties, mixed-use establishments and plots. Encouraged by the healthy demand of buyers, the expo saw sales of 104 properties across diverse categories. Alongside specially designed offers at the expo, assured gifts were given to visitors as a token of gratitude by the organisers. The expo received praise from various quarters for enabling one-to-one transparent interactions between buyers and developers without the intervention of intermediaries.

"We were elated to see fervent participation at the property expo from both ends, developers and buyers. I would like to extend my special thanks to the developers who took the time to join the expo and exhibit their world-class projects. Our intention behind organizing the event was to establish a direct dialogue between developers and buyers and ease the process of buying and selling properties. We are happy that we were able to achieve that," said Rajesh K Saraf, MD, Axiom Landbase Pvt Ltd. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

