Food Express: Novel dining facility opened at Guntur Railway Station

PTI | Guntur | Updated: 11-10-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 15:14 IST
The 'Food Express' has arrived in Guntur Railway Station. It is not a regular train, though.

It is stationed in the circulating area of the railway station to provide a unique dining experience not only to the passengers but also the local residents.

The South Central Railway has conceptualised an innovative commercial idea and converted an old, discarded train coach into a plush restaurant and named it as Food Express. It was opened to the public on Monday. ''This is the first-of-its-kind in the SCR jurisdiction. Rail commuters and also the general public can have a unique and pleasant dining experience at this restaurant where multi-cuisine, hygienic and quality food is available at local tariff round the clock,'' SCR Guntur division manager R Mohan Raja said.

An old, unserviceable coach has been redesigned into a restaurant and leased out to a private entrepreneur for operation.

''Our endeavour has been to provide enhanced services to the passengers. The coach restaurant will be a novel experience for all, besides generating revenue for the railways,'' the DRM said.

SCR General Manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain complimented the Guntur division authorities over the initiative.

