FCI Aravali Gypsum pays Rs 12.55 cr dividend to govt

FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India Ltd (FAGMIL) has paid a dividend of Rs 12.55 crore to the government.

FAGMIL Chairman and Managing Director Amar Singh Rathore presented the cheque to Union Chemical and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, an official statement said.

The minister expressed hope that it will grow exponentially and contribute to the growth of economy and generate higher dividends in coming years.

Rathore also informed that the company has been notified as a Private Exploration Agency in May 2022. It plans to enter into mining of rock phosphate and dolomite in the near future.

In addition, the company also has plans to set up fertiliser production facility in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, he added.

FAGMIL was incorporated in 2003 consequent upon hiving off Jodhpur Mining Organisation.

