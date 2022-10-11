Left Menu

FCI Aravali Gypsum pays Rs 12.55 cr dividend to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:16 IST
FCI Aravali Gypsum pays Rs 12.55 cr dividend to govt
  • Country:
  • India

FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India Ltd (FAGMIL) has paid a dividend of Rs 12.55 crore to the government.

FAGMIL Chairman and Managing Director Amar Singh Rathore presented the cheque to Union Chemical and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, an official statement said.

The minister expressed hope that it will grow exponentially and contribute to the growth of economy and generate higher dividends in coming years.

Rathore also informed that the company has been notified as a Private Exploration Agency in May 2022. It plans to enter into mining of rock phosphate and dolomite in the near future.

In addition, the company also has plans to set up fertiliser production facility in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, he added.

FAGMIL was incorporated in 2003 consequent upon hiving off Jodhpur Mining Organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022