Amio Wellness enters into intimate wellness category

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/GPRC): Amio Wellness, a brand that believes in taking a holistic approach towards one's well-being announced the launch of its intimate wellness category. The key category includes Intimate Stimulants in Red Wine and Cotton Candy Flavours. The brand is also coming up with Intimate Washes, Vaginal and Breast Creams etc. Amio is on a dual agenda, first - to break the cultural taboos by normalising the use of intimate wellness products as a part of daily self-care and second - to provide safe, pure and natural, and scientifically formulated products to enable and empower people to have enjoyable intimate experiences without any worries.

Commenting on the launch, Saniya Arora, Co-Founder - Amio Wellness said, "We are on a mission to break the stereotype and turn intimacy into an accepted subject of day-to-day conversations. We aim to educate our community that it is equally important to focus on intimate and sexual wellbeing and to not settle for disappointing and unpleasant experiences. She further added, "Intimacy is at the core of every relationship and it encompasses much more than just sex. Yet unfortunately, it is mostly talked about in hushed tones. This awkwardness and unwillingness to address normal intimate issues often results in relationships falling apart or people enduring intimate problems that could easily be avoided".

The brand has also gone live on purplle.com in skincare, haircare and intimate care categories. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

