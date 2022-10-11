Commemorating 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl in Gujarat by Elixir Foundation and UNICEF in Gujarat

Gujarat [India], October 11 (ANI/ATK): In these last 10 years, there has been increased attention on issues that matter to girls amongst governments, policymakers and the general public, and more opportunities for girls to have their voices heard. This year, Elixir Foundation, UNICEF and the Gujarat Youth Forum came together to commemorate the International Day of the Girl with participation of over 100 children and young people from across Ahmedabad.

The programme opened with the inaugural address wherein Krunal Shah, Program manager at Elixir Foundation set the context for the day long programme and the need for urgent action. The special address was delivered by Moira Dawa, Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships Specialist, UNICEF who said, "Adolescent girls have shown time and time again that given the skills and the opportunities, they can be the changemakers driving progress in their communities. The girls are ready, and it is time for us all to stand accountable and to invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential."

In his opening remarks, Madhish Parikh, Presidential Awardee and Founder of Elixir foundation emphasized on the potential of young people in actively contributing towards achieving gender equality along with how we all have a part in standing with girls in the fight for equal opportunities, safer, more peacefuland more stable communities. The Chief Guest, Parimal Pandya, Joint Secretary, Department of Women and Child, Government of Gujarat said, "To truly celebrate the International Day of the Girl, as a community we need to come together and change the social norm that looks at girls as a burden. We must empower our girls so they can achieve their full potential." RJ Viraj Bhavsar inspired the audience to be a part of the change by reciting his poem highlighting the value of the girl child.

The day long programme included a panel sessions and workshops with experts with a focus on changing the conversation and public perception of girl and women leaders. The Trailblazers Talks with Ram Mori, National Award Winner Author; Maitridevi Sisodia, Deputy Collector, Government of Gujarat; and Nikita Opal, Advocate and POSH trainer was moderated by Shikha Shah, a 10th grade youth changemaker. Raam Mori said that today's Cinderella no longer needs a prince to change her destiny and appealed to the girls to stand tall and be the voice of change. Ms Maitridevi Sisodia, said we must focus on providing our girls better nutrition, opportunities and financial independence while we try to break the gender roles that no longer serve us.Nikita Opal an advocate and POSH trainer said that girls have transformative powerand we must focus on their empowerment, so they look at themselves as victors not victims.

As part of the programme, two workshops were also organised on 'Girls in STEM' conducted by by Monica Yadav, Founder of Respire Experiential Learning and another focused on mental health by Dr Nishchal Bhatt, Chairperson of Adolescent Heath Academy Ahmedabad. A basic self defence training was also organised by Mission Abhayam a city-based NGO working for women empowerment through self defence. The programme closed with a musical performance by young artists Chintan Trivedi and Vaibhav Thakkar. The vote of thanks was delivered by Krunal Shah, Program Manager at Elixir Foundation

For any queries pls contact: Krunal Shah, Program Manager and Communications Officer; elixir.giftinglives@gmail.com and +91-9409113007.

