MP: Three riding motorcycle killed in road accident

A couple and their seven-year-old son were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on a national highway in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under Biaora police station limits, 25 km away from Rajgarh district headquarters, on Monday night when Kalyan Singh Bairwa (37), Guddi Bai (35) and their son Ankush (7) were returning to their village after visiting the famous Jalpa Devi temple in Rajgarh, said police officer Ramkumar Raghuwanshi.

They died on the spot after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle, he said, adding that the deceased belonged to Jhalera village in Rajgarh district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)