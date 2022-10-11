Left Menu

Ghana finance ministry, central bank form committee for talks on IMF programme

Ghana's finance ministry has formed a five-member committee with the Bank of Ghana to lead discussions with the financial services industry concerning an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The goal of the committee is to "ensure orderliness and confidence in the government's ongoing negotiations with the IMF," the statement said.

Ghana's finance ministry has formed a five-member committee with the Bank of Ghana to lead discussions with the financial services industry concerning an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The goal of the committee is to "ensure orderliness and confidence in the government's ongoing negotiations with the IMF," the statement said. A similar engagement will be undertaken with external bondholders, it added.

An IMF team visited Ghana last week for talks about a potential loan programme after the West African country requested support. It said discussions were constructive but that more work was needed on a debt-sustainability analysis.

