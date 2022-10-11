Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace unveils quadcopter consumer camera drone

This battery powered Kisan drone is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acre per day, the city-based company said in a statement.According to company founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Garuda Aerospace is focused on creating high impact solutions for numerous purposes. Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes.

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has unveiled Droni, a 'Made in India' drone that can be used for different surveillance purposes.

Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace, formally launched the Camera drone at an event in the city.

The occasion also marked the launch of 'Kisan Drone,' meant for use in the agriculture sector, particularly in spraying applications. ''This battery powered (Kisan) drone is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acre per day,'' the city-based company said in a statement.

According to company founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash, ''Garuda Aerospace is focused on creating high impact solutions for numerous purposes. Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. It is efficient, seamless and high quality from a tech and build standpoint.'' ''By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become Atmanirbhar for demand of drones, but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and drone based solutions.'' The product is expected to hit the market by end of the year.

''I am extremely delighted to serve on a platform where industry stakeholders connect to gain insights about the drone industry..,'' Indian Drone Association President Anand Kumar Das said.

