Embassy REIT Awarded Five-Star Rating by British Safety Council For Occupational Health and Safety

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, has successfully achieved a Five-Star rating in the Occupational Health and Safety review conducted by British Safety Council. Embassy REIT initiated this review as a best practice, and the result demonstrates its continued commitment towards health and safety management systems to support its occupiers and their employees across its 42.8msf portfolio.

Mike Robinson, CEO British Safety Council, said, “Embassy REIT’s office parks represent one of the leading commercial real estate portfolio in India to have achieved a five-star rating. The award is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and well being.” VikaashKhdloya, CEO, Embassy REIT, said, “We’re delighted to have received the five-star rating from the prestigious British Safety Council for our entire portfolio spread across four gateway cities. We’ve made significant investments in creating holistic workspaces at all of our properties and health and wellness continues to be top priorirty for us. This recognition further validates our commitment to providing world-class office spaces to our occupiers.” All properties spread across 96 buildings, 12 properties and 4 cities underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of occupational health, safety, and wellbeing policies, processes and practices. The review measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over sixty component elements.

About British Safety Council British Safety Council believes that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work. Since its foundation in 1957, British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

As part of its charitable work, British Safety Council leads health and safety networking forums for all sectors, facilitates and promotes best practice around the world. It also offers a range of services and products, including training, publications, audits and awards. British Safety Council works closely with organisations, charities and individuals who share its vision of ensuring that every worker goes home at the end of the day as healthy as they were when they went to work. We would be grateful if you could use British Safety Council in full rather than abbreviating to BSC when quoting our organisation.

About Embassy REIT Embassy REIT is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. Embassy REIT owns and operates a 42.8 million square feet (‘msf’) portfolio of eight infrastructure-like office parks and four city‑centre office buildings in India’s best-performing office markets of Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region (‘NCR’). Embassy REIT’s portfolio comprises 33.8 msf completed operating area and is home to over 200 of the world’s leading companies. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including four operational business hotels, two under‑construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants. For more information, please visit www.embassyofficeparks.com.

