Left Menu

Berlin sees no need for further EU debt to ease energy crisis

"Currently we are seeing a worrying flight of capital from the euro area, which will gain further momentum through more and more debt and the resulting weakening of future government budgets," the council's secretary general, Wolfgang Steiger, said on Tuesday. German chancellor Olaf Scholz had suggested at an informal EU summit last Friday using unused funds from the European recovery fund created during the coronavirus pandemic to fight the energy crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:27 IST
Berlin sees no need for further EU debt to ease energy crisis

Germany does not see the need for further European Union debt to tackle the bloc's energy crisis, a government spokesperson said, after a media report said Berlin would change its position and support a joint issuance of EU debt through loans.

Financing the energy crisis and a shift towards green transition could be financed via the EU "Next Generation" fund which was created to support the bloc's recovery during the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said. Only a fifth of approved available funds has been paid out, and the remainder could be used to tackle crises and finance the energy transition.

"To this end, an agreement must now be reached quickly with the European Parliament in order to be able to use these funds promptly," the spokesperson added. A government source on Monday told Reuters that Berlin had no plans to back a joint EU debt issuance. Germany's Economic Council criticised the EU plan, calling it irresponsible in light of current inflation levels.

Citing sources, Bloomberg on Monday said Germany will change its position and support a joint issuance of EU debt through loans, pushing German government bonds yields higher. "Currently we are seeing a worrying flight of capital from the euro area, which will gain further momentum through more and more debt and the resulting weakening of future government budgets," the council's secretary general, Wolfgang Steiger, said on Tuesday.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz had suggested at an informal EU summit last Friday using unused funds from the European recovery fund created during the coronavirus pandemic to fight the energy crisis. ($1 = 1.0305 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022